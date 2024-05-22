Rasmussen Poll: GOP Leads by 5 on Generic House Ballot

Republicans hold a five-point lead in a generic House ballot the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

Forty-seven percent of likely U.S. voters said they would vote for a GOP candidate if the elections were held today, compared with 42% who said they would vote for a Democrat.

All 435 House seats are up for grabs Nov. 5 as Republicans seek to defend their slim majority, 217-213.

House Democrats last month raked in over $2 million more in donations than Republicans, totaling $12.4 million.

"With only six months to go before Election Day, House Democrats are ensuring we have the resources to take back the majority, make Hakeem Jeffries speaker, put an end to the chaos, and get the government back to work for families," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., wrote in a statement.

The survey, conducted May 15-16 and 19 among 1,092 U.S. likely voters, also found:

53% expect Donald Trump to be found guilty in his legal expense trial, compared with 31% who say it is not likely the former president will be convicted.

52% would vote for the candidate who favored deporting all illegal immigrants over granting them amnesty, while 36% said they would vote for the candidate who favored amnesty.

32% think the country is heading in the right direction and 54% believe a group of people selected at random from the phone book would do a better job addressing the nation's problems than the current Congress.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.