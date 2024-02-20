Siena Poll: Biden Just 12 Points Ahead of Trump in N.Y.

An alarming new poll for Joe Biden's reelection campaign shows that the president is struggling to gather support even in Democrat-controlled states like New York.

According to the latest Siena College survey, Biden, the Democrat incumbent, has just a 12-point advantage over former President Donald Trump in New York, 48% to 36%, respectively.

While the results don't point to an impending loss for Biden in the Empire State, they do indicate the lack of voter enthusiasm for him and his general unpopularity nationwide.

The last time they squared off in New York, Biden cruised to victory over Trump by a margin of 23.2%.

The poll also revealed that Biden is in trouble among groups that he can't afford to lose if his reelection bid is to succeed.

If the 2024 election were held today, 43% of New York independents would vote for Trump, while 31% would vote for Biden.

Biden would also lose the Jewish population, which has historically voted Democrat, by 9 percentage points if the election were held today.

Among suburban New York voters, the 81-year-old president also only manages to tie Trump 39%-39%, according to the survey. The Republican former president performed poorly in the suburbs in 2020.

The Siena poll is just one of a series of disappointing surveys for Biden, who currently trails Trump by 1.3 percentage points nationally, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

A Morning Consult poll from late last month showed Trump leading Biden in Arizona and Pennsylvania by 3 points, in Michigan and Wisconsin by 5 points, in Georgia and Nevada by 8 points and in North Carolina by 10 points.

Biden won the popular vote in 2020 by 4.5%, but his victory in the Electoral College was based on much smaller margins in states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The president's reelection team seems to be aware of his precarious position heading into the general election, as Axios reported that Biden officials are looking to the State of the Union address on March 7 to shore up his 2024 presidential bid.

"Everyone around him is well aware of the need to jack this campaign up," a source close to Biden told Axios. "The only way to deal with the negative aftershocks of the special counsel's report [criticizing Biden's age] is for the president to be out there, to be visible — to be strong of presence and strong of voice."

The Siena poll was conducted Feb. 12-14 and surveyed 806 registered New York voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.