Emerson Poll: Trump Tops Biden by 3 Points in N.C.

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 09:47 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 3 points in North Carolina, according to Emerson College Polling survey results released Wednesday on the 2024 general election.

In a hypothetical matchup between the major parties' current front-runners, Trump received 47% support and Biden got 44% among North Carolina voters; 10% are undecided.

With third-party candidates added to the hypothetical ballot, Trump leads Biden 46% to 37%, with Robert Kennedy Jr. getting 5% support, Cornel West and Jill Stein each getting 1%, and 11% undecided.

Trump leads Biden among North Carolina independent voters 43% to 40%.

"A majority of voters under 30 break for President Biden over Trump, 53% to 35%, along with a plurality of voters in their 30s, 47% to 40%. Voters in their 40s are evenly split: 45% support each candidate. Voters over 50 support Trump over Biden, 52% to 40%," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

In other hypothetical matchups, Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris 50% to 41%, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom 49% to 34%, according to Emerson.

North Carolina voters also were asked if Biden's age raises doubts about voting for Biden, or if it is not a serious consideration. A total of 58% say it raises doubts and 42% say it does not.

The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill North Carolina survey was conducted Feb. 14-16 among 1,000 North Carolina registered voters.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

