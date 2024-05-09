Trump: Biden Sides With Terrorists on Rafah Weapons

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accused President Joe Biden of "taking the side of these terrorists" for threatening to withhold weapons from Israel for its incursion into Rafah, the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza.

"Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still alive," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. "Yet Crooked Joe is taking the side of these terrorists, just like he has sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses, because his donors are funding them."

Biden told CNN on Wednesday that the United States will continue to supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but when it comes to Rafah, where more than 1 million have taken shelter from the war in Gaza, "we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used."

Trump, in response, also accused Biden of being "weak, corrupt, and leading the world straight into World War III."

Trump also insisted that the Israel-Hamas war, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine "would have NEVER started if I was in the White House."

"But very soon, we will be back, and once again demanding PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" the presumptive GOP presidential nominee wrote.

Biden's comments follow his decision last week to pause a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel.

The president said Wednesday that Israel's actions haven't crossed any red lines for him, but he insisted that Israel needs to do more to protect civilians' lives in Gaza.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven't gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, that deal with that problem," Biden told CNN.

He insisted, though, that the U.S. isn't "walking away from Israel's security," but that it is "walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas."