Trump Ousts Biden Appointees From Holocaust Museum Board

By    |   Tuesday, 29 April 2025 04:57 PM EDT

The Trump administration on Tuesday removed several of former President Joe Biden's appointees from a board that oversees the United States Holocaust Museum, including Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council," Emhoff said in a statement obtained by The New York Times. "Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."

Emhoff, who is Jewish, frequently denounced the rise in antisemitism during Biden's term and was appointed to the board by the former president.

According to the Times, Mary Sprowls, who works in the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent out an email to council members Tuesday morning, informing them of the administration's decision.

"On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council is terminated, effective immediately," Sprowls reportedly wrote. "Thank you for your service."

Other officials who were reportedly dismissed from the panel include Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain, former Biden senior adviser and Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Biden's former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, and former senior adviser to first lady Jill Biden Anthony Bernal, among others.

According to the museum's website, the board includes more than 50 members who are appointed by the president, as well as members appointed by the House and the Senate.

