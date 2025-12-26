Trump: Democrat-Inspired Epstein 'Hoax' Distracting DOJ

President Donald Trump on Friday ratcheted up his criticism of the latest release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the ongoing disclosure effort a "Democrat-inspired Hoax" that is distracting the Department of Justice from other priorities, including election integrity investigations.

In a Truth Social post, the president said the DOJ is being forced to devote its time to the massive document release — now exceeding 1 million pages uncovered and under review — rather than focusing on what he characterized as "Election Fraud."

He asked, "When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc.," asserting Democrats, not Republicans, were connected to Epstein and urging the release of all names tied to the files.

"The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans," Trump wrote, calling the situation "Just another Witch Hunt!!!" and accusing the "Radical Left" of trying to shift public attention away from "TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS."

This latest bombardment by Trump followed the partial release of Epstein files by the DOJ under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed by the president in November that required all unclassified federal records related to the convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, to be published by Dec. 19.

Officials have acknowledged they have far more material to process than initially expected, with federal prosecutors and FBI agents sifting through more than a million pages before they can be made public to protect victim identities and comply with the law.

Trump's remarks echoed his Christmas Day criticism of political rivals he labeled "sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein," including those he claimed donated money to or socialized with the disgraced financier before distancing themselves amid scrutiny.

The DOJ has said it will work "around the clock" to review the trove but warned that fully complying with the legal mandate could take a few more weeks because of the sheer volume and the need to redact sensitive information.

The documents released so far have included flight logs, emails and other records from investigations into the network of the figure who died by suicide in police custody in August 2019 while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges.

Some files have generated controversy, and the DOJ has publicly cautioned that the presence of unverified or sensational claims in the documents does not make them factual.