Trump Excoriates 'Sleazebags Who Loved Jeffrey Epstein'

President Donald Trump continued to deliver his backhanded Merry Christmas messages to his political rivals and witch hunters, including the "sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein" in his latest diatribe on Christmas night.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so," Trump wrote in a scathing Truth Social post.

Even Republicans were the target of Trump's ire, including frequent nemesis Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife 'Republican,' Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam – and had nothing to do with 'TRUMP,'" Trump's post continued.

"The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election 'Reporting,' even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage.

"Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that's the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!!

"Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump."