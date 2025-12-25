WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jeffrey epstein | hoax | democrats | donald trump | christmas

Trump Excoriates 'Sleazebags Who Loved Jeffrey Epstein'

By    |   Thursday, 25 December 2025 07:52 PM EST

President Donald Trump continued to deliver his backhanded Merry Christmas messages to his political rivals and witch hunters, including the "sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein" in his latest diatribe on Christmas night.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so," Trump wrote in a scathing Truth Social post.

Even Republicans were the target of Trump's ire, including frequent nemesis Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife 'Republican,' Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam – and had nothing to do with 'TRUMP,'" Trump's post continued.

"The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologize for their bad and faulty Election 'Reporting,' even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage.

"Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that's the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!!

"Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas! President Donald J. Trump."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump continued to deliver his backhanded Merry Christmas messages to his political rivals and witch hunters, including the "sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein" in his latest diatribe on Christmas night.
jeffrey epstein, hoax, democrats, donald trump, christmas
302
2025-52-25
Thursday, 25 December 2025 07:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved