Trump: Dems Good at 'Disinformation & Cheating on Elections'

Former President Donald Trump decried the Democrat Party on his Truth Social network Friday night, adding that the party promotes "disinformation & cheating on elections."

"THE DEMOCRATS ARE ONLY GOOD AT TWO THINGS," the former president wrote on his social media platform, "DISINFORMATION & CHEATING ON ELECTIONS!!!"

Trump's post on social media was followed shortly behind others criticizing the Jan. 6 House select committee's criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

According to Newsweek, the Jan. 6 panel issued its final report Thursday evening. In it, the committee placed the former president at the center of the riot and breach of the Capitol. Among the referral of charges included one of insurrection, which would prevent Trump from holding office again.

Despite the panel's findings regarding the sending of National Guardsman to the Capitol, Trump added on Friday that the panel "'forgot' to hold Crazy Nancy Pelosi liable for not accepting my recommendation for troops in D.C. If she had, there would be no January 6th, as we know it!"

According to Politifact, there are no records indicating Trump made such a request.

But according to Vanity Fair, on Jan. 5, while not formally decreeing as such, Trump made it a point that the Capitol would need 10,000 troops on Jan. 6.

Vanity Fair's Adam Ciralsky writes: "The president, Miller recalled, asked how many troops the Pentagon planned to turn out the following day. 'We're like, "We're going to provide any National Guard support that the District requests," Miller responded. 'And [Trump] goes, "You're going to need 10,000 people."

On Jan. 4, 2021, Miller told the Jan. 6 committee, he formally approved a request from District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser for "unarmed D.C. National Guard support" for planned demonstrations on Jan. 5 and 6.