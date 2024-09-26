Trump: 'Deep State' Ignored Jan. 6 Request for Troops

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Pentagon’s “deep state” on Thursday after a bombshell report showed top brass ignored Trump’s request for thousands of National Guard troops to keep Capitol Hill safe on Jan. 6, 2021.

“As exposed by the Great John Solomon, a REAL Journalist who cares about the TRUTH, and the GREAT work of Congressman Barry Loudermilk and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, the Deep State chose to disregard my direct authorization of at least 10,000 National Guard Troops to ensure that Washington, D.C., was safe and secure on January 6, 2021,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier in the week, Solomon’s Just the News reported that transcripts obtained by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chair Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., that showed then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller refused to obey Trump’s orders saying, “There was absolutely — there is absolutely no way I was putting U.S. military forces at the Capitol, period,” Miller told the inspector general during his March 2021 interview.

Miller’s refusal came after Trump’s concern that there would be high numbers of protesters and asked for “sufficient National Guard or soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

“Senior DoD leaders ignored clear directives from President Trump to keep the U.S. Capitol safe on J6 and pushed a flawed IG report to protect their own interests. The American people deserve full truth and transparency,” Loudermilk posted on X last week.

“These Deep State subversives disobeyed the President’s directives, which would have prevented any unrest that day — January 6th, as it is known, would never have taken place,” Trump wrote.

The transcripts also reveal that many of the decision-makers on that day were worried about the “optics” of having armed troops in the nation's capital. When violence erupted on Jan 6, the Pentagon deployed a few hundred troops, yet it took hours for them to arrive, frustrating D.C. police.