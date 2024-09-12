WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | assault | photographer | riot

DOJ Charges Brothers With Assaulting NYT Photog on Jan. 6

By    |   Thursday, 12 September 2024 05:18 PM EDT

The Department of Justice on Thursday charged two brothers for allegedly assaulting a New York Times photographer inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

David Walker, 49, of Delran New Jersey, and Philip Walker, 52, of Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania, are also charged with stealing a camera from the photographer.

Philip Walker told investigators that he tossed a camera into a body of water on his way home from Washington, D.C., according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha told the Associated Press that the affidavit refers to staff photographer Erin Schaff, who wrote about her experience at the Capitol.

"We are grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI for their persistence in pursuing justice in this case," Rhodes Ha said in a statement. "Independent, fact-based journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and attacks against reporters should be a grave concern to anyone who cares about an informed citizenry."

Schaff in her essay detailed the alleged assault.

"Grabbing my press pass, they saw that my ID said The New York Times and became really angry," Schaff wrote. "They threw me to the floor, trying to take my cameras. I started screaming for help as loudly as I could. No one came. People just watched.

"At this point, I thought I could be killed and no one would stop them," the photographer said. "They ripped one of my cameras away from me, broke a lens on the other and ran away."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Justice on Thursday charged two brothers for allegedly assaulting a New York Times photographer inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
doj, assault, photographer, riot
264
2024-18-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 05:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved