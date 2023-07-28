×
DC Police, Secret Service Prep for Looming Trump Indictment

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 10:59 AM EDT

Secret Service officials and the Washington Metropolitan Police have met to discuss the potential for reaction to an indictment against former President Donald Trump on charges in connection with allegations of interference in the 2020 election, as well as claims of involvement in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

An unnamed official confirmed to NBC News that the Secret Service and police said they believe an indictment is coming soon, but said neither of the law enforcement agencies has been given an exact date about when that could happen.

The agencies are combing efforts in the event that Trump will be ordered to come into Washington, D.C., for an arraignment.

There has reportedly been no online chatter that has alarmed the law enforcement agencies, but they are monitoring in the event of violence being threatened by potential protesters, NBC News reported.

An indictment in Washington, D.C., would come in connection with the investigation being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith, whose office on Thursday added charges to the indictments the former president faces in Florida.

Trump is also facing a potential criminal indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, where a grand jury is considering charges sought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has said indictments could be handed down in August accusing him of interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Authorities said Friday that security measures are being enhanced at the courthouse in Atlanta for upcoming "high-profile legal proceedings," where barricades were erected Thursday. They did not say if the proceedings involved a grand jury investigation and a potential indictment against Trump.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 28 July 2023 10:59 AM
