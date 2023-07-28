Stephen Miller to Newsmax: DOJ Pushing to Keep Trump Out

The additional charges that have been brought against former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case are "further proof" of the Department of Justice's efforts to keep him from returning to the White House, Stephen Miller, a senior adviser in Trump's administration, tells Newsmax.

"I think any fair, impartial observer understands that if President Trump was not running for reelection, if he had said I'm just going to go retire to Bedminster, retire to Mar-a-Lago, I'm not going to run for president again, there are no charges brought in any of these cases anywhere in the country, whether it be in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, or anywhere else," Miller told Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., the guest host for Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday.

In a superseding indictment filed Thursday, the DOJ accused Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage from his Florida resort, with the assistance of an aide, Walt Nauta, who had already been charged in the first indictment, along with property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

Meanwhile, lawyers on Trump's legal team met Thursday with officials with Smith's office as the prosecutors are edging close to indicting the former president on charges of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, reports The New York Times, and Miller argued on Newsmax that Trump's actions to raise objections were legal.

"Nobody knows except for the people on Jack Smith's team what possible criminal conduct he could allege related to a good faith public effort to ensure election integrity to file lawsuits, to raise objections with members of Congress, to document flagrant violations of the United States Constitution, including in a case in which I believe it was 19 states join the state of Texas in documenting the manifest violation of the Constitution that occurred in the election," Miller said.

He added that Smith is "under that theory that no matter what kind of criminal conduct occurs in any election in the future," Republicans who raise questions will "be thrown in jail."

"The Electoral Count Act is a law passed by Congress that expressly stipulates that you have the right to raise these objections," Miller continued. "That you criminalized the use of the Electoral Count Act would be to fly in the face of the explicit instructions that Congress outlined and how to conduct an election contest."

He also called it a "terrifying, chilling moment" when "merely raising an objection before Congress would be considered a criminal act."

"I think that's a dark path from which there is no obvious point of return," said Miller.

