Trump Team Rips Judge's Document Dump

After a federal judge ordered the release of some 1,900 additional documents related to former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 case, the Trump campaign on Friday blasted the move.

"With just over two weeks until Election Day, President Trump is dominating this race and crazed liberals throughout the deep state are freaking out," campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told a media outlet.

Cheung added: "As mandated by the Supreme Court's historic decision on presidential immunity and other vital jurisprudence, this entire case is a sham and a partisan, unconstitutional witch hunt that should be dismissed entirely — as should all of the remaining Democrat hoaxes."

On Friday morning, before the records were released, Trump appeared on "The Dan Bongino Show," calling special counsel Jack Smith a "sick puppy." Trump also ripped U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan as "the most evil person." He added, "They all said, 'Well, make sure you don't get Chutkan.' And who did I get? I got Chutkan."

The unsealed evidence was heavily redacted and mostly contained material that had already been made public. Other pages were blanked out and marked "sealed."

Smith's court filing didn't introduce much new information, but it provided accounts of Trump's conversations with his family and close aides. A compilation of the evidence was submitted alongside the filing, but its public release was postponed to allow the former president time to challenge it.

Trump's legal team argued that none of the documents should be made public before the Nov. 5 election and managed to delay the release by a week. However, they ultimately decided not to appeal Chutkan's decision to release redacted versions of the evidence.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges in the case, in which he is accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

