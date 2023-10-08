Trump: Israel, Ukraine Attacks Wouldn't Occur Under Me

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that Hamas' attack on Israel and Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were still in office.

"The horrible attack on Israel, much like the attack on Ukraine, would never have happened if I were president," Trump wrote in all caps on his social media platform. "Zero chance!"

It comes one day after Trump addressed Hamas' attack at an event in Waterloo, Iowa, attributing the devastating conflict to "weak and ineffective" leadership in the United States.

"The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader," Trump said, likely referring to President Joe Biden and his administration.

Trump has consistently made similar comments about the Kremlin's invasion, which escalated to a full-scale war on Feb. 24, 2022. In March, Trump claimed he could solve the conflict within 24 hours of being elected.

"If it's not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Trump told Fox News at the time.

"The key is the war has to stop now because Ukraine is being obliterated," he added.

His comments come one day after Hamas, also known as the Islamic Resistance Movement, launched a land, sea, and air attack on Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip.

The militants have since begun shelling major Israeli cities.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel, NBC News quoted a spokesperson of the Israeli military as saying. The Palestinian Health Ministry, meanwhile, has reported at least 424 people killed in Palestinian areas.

Several American nationals are among the dead in Israel, and others might also be a part of the reported figure of over 100 held hostage by Hamas.