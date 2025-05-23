WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | immigration | citizenship | harvard university | kristi noem

Trump Hints at 'Road Towards Citizenship'

By    |   Friday, 23 May 2025 03:56 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that his administration may soon announce a "road towards citizenship" for immigrants but declined to give details, The Hill reports.

A group of reporters joined Trump in the Oval Office as he signed executive orders concerning nuclear energy when he was asked about the administration's attempt to block Harvard University from admitting international students.

"We're actually going to be doing something in the near future that's going to make it possible for people to come into this country and come in and, you know, have a road toward citizenship, and I think it will be very exciting, but it's too soon to speak of," Trump said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem earlier this week ordered that Harvard be removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program that allows international students to attend the university, a move that prompted the school to file a lawsuit. A judge would later issue a temporary restraining order to block Noem.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that his administration may soon announce a "road towards citizenship" for immigrants but declined to give details, The Hill reports.
donald trump, immigration, citizenship, harvard university, kristi noem
163
2025-56-23
Friday, 23 May 2025 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved