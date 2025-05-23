Trump Hints at 'Road Towards Citizenship'

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that his administration may soon announce a "road towards citizenship" for immigrants but declined to give details, The Hill reports.

A group of reporters joined Trump in the Oval Office as he signed executive orders concerning nuclear energy when he was asked about the administration's attempt to block Harvard University from admitting international students.

"We're actually going to be doing something in the near future that's going to make it possible for people to come into this country and come in and, you know, have a road toward citizenship, and I think it will be very exciting, but it's too soon to speak of," Trump said.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem earlier this week ordered that Harvard be removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program that allows international students to attend the university, a move that prompted the school to file a lawsuit. A judge would later issue a temporary restraining order to block Noem.