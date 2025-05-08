WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: c-span | birthright | citizenship | supreme court | trump

C-SPAN Asks Supreme Court to Broadcast Birthright Citizenship Case

By    |   Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:02 PM EDT

The Trump administration is gearing up for a critical immigration hearing before the Supreme Court over so-called "birthright citizenship." It's a contentious issue and one that has caught the attention of C-SPAN, which has asked the Supreme Court for permission to broadcast the court action, according to The Hill.

It would be a far reach if the Court grants the request. Audio recordings of some proceedings have been allowed by the Court, but not live TV.

Trump issued an executive order in January ordering federal agencies to ignore citizenship claims of children who were born in the U.S. if there is no proof of one parent, at a minimum, who is at least a lawful permanent resident.

The order's enforcement was immediately challenged by no less than 22 states and other plaintiffs who charged that anyone simply born in America is an automatic citizen by "birthright."

They claim the 14th Amendment to the Constitution grants citizenship to anyone born in America. The Trump administration countered that someone who is in the country illegally has no rights, and that extends to any of their children who are born in the U.S.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, called birthright citizenship "the biggest, costliest scam in financial history" in an interview on Newsmax ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

The Hill reported that C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist wrote to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and said broadcasting the hearing "would mark a civic milestone at a time when promoting public access and civic understanding of our government institutions would strengthen our democracy."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration is gearing up for a critical immigration hearing before the Supreme Court over so-called "birthright citizenship."
c-span, birthright, citizenship, supreme court, trump
263
2025-02-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved