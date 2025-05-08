C-SPAN Asks Supreme Court to Broadcast Birthright Citizenship Case

The Trump administration is gearing up for a critical immigration hearing before the Supreme Court over so-called "birthright citizenship." It's a contentious issue and one that has caught the attention of C-SPAN, which has asked the Supreme Court for permission to broadcast the court action, according to The Hill.

It would be a far reach if the Court grants the request. Audio recordings of some proceedings have been allowed by the Court, but not live TV.

Trump issued an executive order in January ordering federal agencies to ignore citizenship claims of children who were born in the U.S. if there is no proof of one parent, at a minimum, who is at least a lawful permanent resident.

The order's enforcement was immediately challenged by no less than 22 states and other plaintiffs who charged that anyone simply born in America is an automatic citizen by "birthright."

They claim the 14th Amendment to the Constitution grants citizenship to anyone born in America. The Trump administration countered that someone who is in the country illegally has no rights, and that extends to any of their children who are born in the U.S.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, called birthright citizenship "the biggest, costliest scam in financial history" in an interview on Newsmax ahead of the Supreme Court hearing.

The Hill reported that C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist wrote to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and said broadcasting the hearing "would mark a civic milestone at a time when promoting public access and civic understanding of our government institutions would strengthen our democracy."