Trump, Family Host 275 FPL Linemen at Doral Miami Resort

Former President Donald Trump and his family are hosting 275 Florida Power & Light Company linemen at his Trump National Doral Miami Resort as they prepare to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which is slated to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night.

"Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL as they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane #Milton!" Trump's son Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted on X on Wednesday, along with a video of the workers being checked in.

"You are amazing and the Trump Family, and [the] entire state of Florida, appreciates you!" he added. "Enjoy the rooms — they are the best in Florida! Be safe!"

Florida's Voice reports that the Doral resort has 643 total guest rooms, including 14 deluxe suites, 27 premier suites, and two presidential suites, with nightly room rates starting at over $300.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier Wednesday said at a briefing in Tallahassee that more than 50,000 linemen are being staged ahead of Hurricane Milton to assist with the recovery, adding that the plans call for the largest staging of utility workers in U.S. history.

He said the linemen are coming from across the United States, including some from as far away as California.

"As soon as that storm passes, you're going to see the assessments and the power restoration efforts commence immediately," the governor said.

FPL, the state's largest electric utility company with more than 12 million customers, said earlier this week that it has a workforce of 14,500 available, with help coming from 37 other states to start the work of restoring power once Milton moves through.

Duke Energy, another power giant in the state, said it is preparing for more than 1 million power outages in Florida, as it expects the storm to impact the most populated areas of its territory.