WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | great lakes | michigan | gretchen whitmer | asian carp

Trump Working With Michigan Gov to Protect Great Lakes From Asian Carp

By    |   Tuesday, 10 March 2026 03:02 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is working with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to protect the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp, saying the fish are "rapidly taking over Lake Michigan" and threatening the region's ecosystem.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is collaborating with Whitmer, a Democrat, "on trying to save The Great Lakes from the rather violent and destructive Asian Carp," which he said are spreading through Lake Michigan and its surrounding waterways.

Trump added that he plans to involve other Great Lakes states in the effort.

"I'll be asking other Governors to join into this fight, including those of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, New York," he wrote.

Trump also said he is addressing environmental concerns in the West, writing that he is "working to save The Great Salt Lake, in Utah," which he warned "in a short period of time, if nothing is done, will have no water."

Asian carp, often referred to as invasive carp, have spread to much of the Mississippi River basin and are considered a major threat to the Great Lakes if they become established there.

Scientists say the species can outcompete native fish for food and disrupt aquatic ecosystems, potentially harming the region's multibillion-dollar fishing and recreation industries.

Federal and state officials have spent years attempting to keep the fish from reaching the Great Lakes through a series of barriers and proposed infrastructure projects near Chicago designed to block their movement between the Mississippi River system and Lake Michigan.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is working with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to protect the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp, saying the fish are "rapidly taking over Lake Michigan" and threatening the region's ecosystem.
donald trump, great lakes, michigan, gretchen whitmer, asian carp
252
2026-02-10
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 03:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved