European Union leaders on Sunday pressed President Donald Trump to stop his side of the trade war, warning that continued tariffs from the U.S. would hinder global economic stability and undercut the West's ability to meet shared defense goals, Politico reported.

As the Group of Seven summit opened in Canada, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said Trump's tariffs must end if the G7 is to project strength and stability.

"Let's keep trade between us fair, predictable, and open. All of us need to avoid protectionist measures — this is an important message that the G7 can send to the markets and to the world," von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen added that Brussels is still working toward a trade truce with Washington and urged G7 leaders to engage in "a frank discussion among the G7 partners, restoring a sense of stability, and predictability among ourselves."

Costa emphasized that the financial burden of trade tensions threatens the bloc's ability to meet NATO spending goals. Trump has repeatedly pressed allies to increase defense budgets, a stance the EU says has been made more difficult by trade conflicts with America.

"This is not the right moment to create uncertainty on the economics, it is not the right moment to create problems on trade, because we need to strengthen our economic bases, the United States need also to strengthen their economic bases," Costa said.

The EU's warning comes as leaders from the G7 nations — the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom — gather to discuss global economic challenges, security threats, and geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine.

The EU is a nonenumerated member and doessn't assume the rotating G7 presidency.

The growing strain in transatlantic trade relations has become one of the summit's central issues, particularly as Trump maintains tariffs on steel and aluminum and threatens further measures on cars and other goods. His bulked-up levies counter the EU's trade barriers that continue to block many American goods.

Von der Leyen's and Costa's remarks reflect deep concern in Europe that an extended trade war could derail efforts to coordinate defense, counter China's global economic influence, and support Ukraine's war against Russia.

EU officials said they remain open to dialogue but want a resolution that removes the pressure of punitive tariffs.

The G7 summit continues through Tuesday, with further sessions expected on global security, energy policy, and so-called climate cooperation.