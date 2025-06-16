Trump: G7 Kicking Out Putin Led to Ukraine War

The Group of 7 decision to kick out Russia was ill-advised, according to President Donald Trump on Monday, and it might have led to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"This was a big mistake," Trump told reporters before the G7 meeting in Canada. "You wouldn't have that war."

Trump pinned the blame on isolating Russia and Vladimir Putin on former President Barack Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I'm not saying he should at this point [be a part of a Group of 8], because too much water has gone over the dam, maybe, but it was a big mistake," Trump said. "Obama didn't want him and the head of your country, the proud head of your country, didn't want him."

Trump suggested keeping Putin at the table would have ostensibly been a way to keep a potential enemy close in order to keep him from war.

"He wasn't really an enemy at that time," Trump said.

"If I were president, this war would have never happened. But likewise, if he were a member of what was called the G8 at that time – it was always the G8 – you wouldn't have a war right now."

Trump was asked whether his trade war counterpart China should be brought into the G7, and he did not disagree with that.

"Well, it's not a bad idea," Trump said. "I don't mind that. If somebody wants to suggest China coming in, I think we suggest, but you want to have people that you can talk to, you know."

Notably, Putin has cut off those G7 leaders who have cut him off, according to Trump.

"Putin speaks to me; he doesn't speak to anybody else," Trump said. "He doesn't want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8, as I would be, as you would be, as anybody would be.

"He was very insulted. And I mean, he was thrown out by Trudeau, who convinced one or two people along with Obama, he was thrown out.

"And he's not a happy person about it, I can tell you that. Basically, he basically doesn't even speak to the people that throw him out. And I agree with him."