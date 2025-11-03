Trump: 'Highly Unlikely' to Fund NYC If Mamdani Wins Mayor's Race

President Donald Trump said Monday that it was "highly unlikely" he would contribute federal funds "other than the very minimum as required" to New York City should democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani be elected mayor.

"As a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don't want to send, as President, good money after bad," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win," he added.

"His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE."

Mamdani is the front-runner in the race heading into Tuesday's election. He holds significant leads over independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump said Mamdani was "nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!

"We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job."

Mamdani's sweeping platform includes free city buses, rent freezes, and universal childcare, along with expanded protections for immigrants, LGBTQ New Yorkers, and small businesses.

His campaign momentum has been lifted by endorsements from high-profile progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the June Democratic Party primary.