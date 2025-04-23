WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | flagpoles | white house

Trump to Pay for 2 New Flagpoles at White House

By    |   Wednesday, 23 April 2025 12:28 PM EDT

Two new flagpoles will be installed at the White House, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

The poles, 100 feet tall, will be on the North and South lawn, Trump told reporters while addressing the issue of tariffs.

"Two flags, top of the line," Trump said. "They've needed flagpoles for 200 years, it's something I've often said. Two beautiful poles."

Trump said he will personally pay for the flagpoles. A large American flag currently flies outside Trump's residence at Mar-a-lago in Florida.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two new flagpoles will be installed at the White House, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.
donald trump, flagpoles, white house
81
2025-28-23
Wednesday, 23 April 2025 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved