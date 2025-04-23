Trump to Pay for 2 New Flagpoles at White House

Two new flagpoles will be installed at the White House, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

The poles, 100 feet tall, will be on the North and South lawn, Trump told reporters while addressing the issue of tariffs.

"Two flags, top of the line," Trump said. "They've needed flagpoles for 200 years, it's something I've often said. Two beautiful poles."

Trump said he will personally pay for the flagpoles. A large American flag currently flies outside Trump's residence at Mar-a-lago in Florida.