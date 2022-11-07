×
Tags: donald trump | fbi | justice department | special counsel | 2024 | presidential | announcement

Legal Experts Weigh DOJ Appointing Special Counsel

(Newsmax)

Monday, 07 November 2022 10:37 PM EST

Legal experts suggest it would be a bad idea for the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel ahead of Donald Trump's anticipatory announcement for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Responding to The Hill, Michael Bromwich, who served as the Justice Department's inspector general during the Clinton administration, said no matter what decision Attorney General Merrick Garland makes, Trump supporters are going to find a way to dislike it.

"If the appointment of independent counsel was meant to forestall criticism, that wouldn't work anyway," Bromwich said.

"And so the attacks on Merrick Garland will exist if he keeps the case, and they would exist if he appointed a special counsel to take over the decision making authority in the case," he added. "So I think he's found out it's a no-win situation for him. And I think he understands that."

But nowhere in The Hill's report was there any mention of a special counsel being appointed for Hunter Biden.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 07 November 2022 10:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

