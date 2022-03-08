Trump Slams Europe for Not Joining US in Banning Russian Oil

Former President Donald Trump criticized Europe on Tuesday for not joining the United States in boycotting Russian oil and gas.

"Most of Europe won't go along with the United States in boycotting Russian oil and gas," Trump said in a statement. "As usual the United States will be left out there alone, being taken advantage of by Europe, as we defend them, while we read in the Fake News how everyone has come together under [President Joe] Biden to fight Russia."

Trump's statement came after Biden announced that his administration is banning Russian oil, natural gas, and coal imports to the U.S. due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, CNN reported.

Biden said the U.S. "is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy … and the American people will deal another powerful blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine."

The United Kingdom announced that it plans to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year, while the European Union unveiled a plan to wean itself off of Russian fossil fuels, CNBC reported.

Although Biden made efforts to work together with European allies, he acknowledged that many are not announcing a similar ban because they are much more reliant on Russia for oil and gas.

"So we can take this step when others cannot," he said, The Associated Press reported. "But we're working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well."