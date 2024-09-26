Trump: I Predicted N.Y. Mayor's Indictment Last Year

Former President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that more than a year ago, he thought Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams would be indicted "within a year," the New York Post reported.

"And I was exactly right," Trump said.

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging Adams with five counts, including bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. He is scheduled to appear in federal district court in Manhattan on Friday for arraignment. Adams has denied the charges.

The former president admitted he doesn't know Adams well, but "watched about a year ago when he talked about how the illegal migrants are hurting our city and the federal government should pay us, and we shouldn't have to take them."

"And I said, 'You know what? He'll be indicted within a year. And I was exactly right because that's what we have," Trump said. "We have people that use the Justice Department and the FBI at levels that have never been seen before."

Trump said he wishes Adams well.

"These are dirty players," Trump said. "These are bad people. They cheat and they do anything necessary."