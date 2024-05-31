WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | elon musk | town hall | social media

Trump to Be Featured in Town Hall on Musk's X Platform

Friday, 31 May 2024 03:13 PM EDT

Elon Musk's X is reportedly staging a town hall with Donald Trump — an invite coming three years after the former president was booted from the social media platform in the wake of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Musk's company is also planning a similar town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who's running for president as an independent, Axios reported Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed source, reported Thursday that X is joining with the TV network NewsNation to air the events live on both platforms — allowing X users to submit questions for the candidates.

The event was originally envisioned as a debate, the Journal reported; the Biden campaign was invited but declined to do either a debate or a town hall.

In recent months, Musk and Trump have been developing a rapport and talk on the phone several times a month, the Journal reported. Musk lifted the ban on Trump using the platform in November 2022.

Trump's first and, so far, only post since getting kicked off the platform on Jan. 8, 2021, came in August after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges of conspiracy to overturn his election loss in Georgia. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words "Election interference. Never surrender!" along with a link to his website.

The date, location and moderators for the town halls have yet to be announced. But according to Axios, the moderators will likely include at least one NewsNation host, alongside other journalists.

The idea for the town halls was first conceived by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who pitched it to Nexstar Media Group, NewsNation's parent company, Axios reported.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has met with Trump to discuss a wide range of issues, including cryptocurrency policy and a possible invitation for the mogul to address the Republican National Convention this summer.

The two have also reportedly discussed a possible advisory role for Musk should Trump win the election rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Trump spokesman Brian Hughes told Bloomberg: "President Trump will be the only voice of what role an individual plays in his presidency. Many of the nation's most important leaders in technology and innovation are concerned with the damage done to their industry by Biden's failures."

Elon Musk's X is reportedly staging a town hall with Donald Trump - an invite coming three years after the former president was booted from the social media platform in the wake of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.
donald trump, elon musk, town hall, social media
2024-13-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 03:13 PM
