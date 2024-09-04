WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: survey | economy | taxes | business
OPINION

56 Percent: Cutting Taxes on Business Good for Economy

scissors cutting the word taxes
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 04 September 2024 03:22 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 4, 2024: Fifty-six percent (56%) of voters believe cutting taxes on business is either very good (20%) or somewhat good (36%) for the economy. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 29% believe that it is either somewhat bad (19%) or very bad (10%) to cut taxes on businesses.

The survey also found that 53% of voters believe that if U.S. taxes on business are higher than those of other countries, large companies will move much of their business to other countries. Eighteen percent (18%) disagree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 26-27, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Is cutting taxes on business good for the economy or bad for the economy?

  • 20%-Very good
  • 36%-Somewhat good
  • 19%-Somewhat bad
  • 10%-Very bad
  • 14%-Not sure

If U.S. tax rates on business are higher than those of other countries, will large businesses move much of their business to other countries?

  • 53%-Yes
  • 18%-No
  • 29%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifty-six percent of voters believe cutting taxes on business is either very good (20%) or somewhat good (36%) for the economy.
survey, economy, taxes, business
288
2024-22-04
Wednesday, 04 September 2024 03:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved