56 Percent: Cutting Taxes on Business Good for Economy

September 4, 2024: Fifty-six percent (56%) of voters believe cutting taxes on business is either very good (20%) or somewhat good (36%) for the economy. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 29% believe that it is either somewhat bad (19%) or very bad (10%) to cut taxes on businesses.

The survey also found that 53% of voters believe that if U.S. taxes on business are higher than those of other countries, large companies will move much of their business to other countries. Eighteen percent (18%) disagree.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 26-27, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey Questions

Is cutting taxes on business good for the economy or bad for the economy?

20%-Very good

36%-Somewhat good

19%-Somewhat bad

10%-Very bad

14%-Not sure

If U.S. tax rates on business are higher than those of other countries, will large businesses move much of their business to other countries?

53%-Yes

18%-No

29%-Not sure

