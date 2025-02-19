WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | elon musk | air force one | boeing

Trump Tasks Musk With Speeding Air Force One Replacement

By    |   Wednesday, 19 February 2025 01:57 PM EST

President Donald Trump has granted his top adviser, Elon Musk, with new authority to speed the production of two new jets by Boeing for use as Air Force One, possibly by relaxing security clearance standards for workers on the planes, The New York Times reports.

Trump is reportedly growing increasingly unhappy with the delays to the new Air Force One jets and has put Musk in the discussions between Boeing and the military, multiple sources familiar with the talks told the Times. People close to Trump reportedly say that the president has lost hope in Boeing and continually complains that the company seems unable to complete the project, which would replace the two 30-year-old Boeing 747 planes currently used interchangeably as Air Force One.

Trump commented on the situation in an interview on Tuesday night, saying that Boeing is "actually in default," adding, "They’ve been building this thing forever. I don’t know what’s going on."

The Times notes that executives from the company have warned the president that the planes may not be finished until close to the end of his term, but sources say Musk insists that at least one plane can be completed within a year. The newspaper also reports that both Musk and Boeing are pushing to lower the requirements for top-level security clearances for some workers in order to speed up the process.

"The requirements could be scrubbed down and more risk can be assumed," former Air Force secretary Frank Kendall told the Times. "But you can also go too far. You do need to have the basic command and control capabilities and communications capabilities on the airplane."

White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement: "It is ridiculous the delivery of a new Air Force One airplane has been delayed for such a long time. President Trump is working on identifying ways to speed up the delivery of a new plane, which has been needed for a while."

A spokesperson for Boeing declined to comment.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump has granted his top adviser, Elon Musk, with new authority to speed the production of two new jets by Boeing for use as Air Force One, possibly by relaxing security clearance standards for workers on the planes, The New York Times reports.
donald trump, elon musk, air force one, boeing
332
2025-57-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved