Trump Seeks 'Extraordinary Deference' for Guard in Chicago

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court of the United States to grant "extraordinary deference" to Donald Trump's decision to federalize the Illinois National Guard amid federal immigration enforcement in Chicago.

The move marks a significant escalation in the debate over the president's domestic military authority and the scope of civil military intervention in U.S. cities.

The Justice Department, representing the Trump administration, filed a supplemental brief in the Supreme Court urging justices to lift a legal block on the president's effort to deploy National Guard troops to the Chicago area.

At issue is the interpretation of 10 U.S. Code §12406, a federal statute that allows the president to federalize the National Guard when he is "unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States."

Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued in the filing that the term "regular forces" should not be read to include the standing military. Instead, he wrote, it "refers to the civilian law-enforcement officials that regularly 'execute the laws' currently being obstructed."

Sauer added that it "would be unprecedented and profoundly ahistorical to require the President to treat the standing military as the first line of defense for ensuring that federal laws can be executed, with the National Guard relegated only to a secondary role despite their comparative advantage."

He emphasized that the president's judgment should receive "a great level of deference" because of separation-of-powers and national-security concerns.

Illinois and Chicago contend that "regular forces" does include the standing military, meaning the president must demonstrate that even the active-duty military cannot execute the laws before calling up the National Guard.

They argue that in this case, such a showing has not been made.

The case stems from President Trump's attempt to dispatch National Guard troops to Chicago to support immigration and law-enforcement operations, in the administration's view, in response to "violent, organized resistance" faced by federal agents.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the deployment, and the administration has appealed to the 7th Circuit and now to the Supreme Court.

The president's move and the DOJ's request place a spotlight on the boundaries of executive power in domestic operations.

Should the Supreme Court side with the administration, it would represent a significant expansion of presidential authority to deploy troops on U.S. soil, particularly in the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Legal analysts note that while courts have traditionally shown deference to presidential decisions in matters of national defense, deploying troops in civilian contexts raises distinct constitutional and statutory restraints.

Some observers caution that broad interpretations of §12406 could blur the line between civil law enforcement and military functions.

For Trump, the case offers a test of his administration's position that federal agents are operating under increasingly hostile conditions and require Guard support.

In Illinois and its supporting states, the case raises concerns about federal overreach, state sovereignty under the 10th Amendment, and the proper role of the military in domestic affairs.