Tags: donald trump | democrats | election | 2026

Trump Rips Democrats as 'Cheaters and Thieves'

By    |   Wednesday, 31 December 2025 05:01 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Democrats, accusing them of cheating, stealing, and deliberately undermining election integrity.

In a Truth Social post, Trump slammed Democrats' opposition to voter identification laws, framing it as evidence of what he called systemic corruption within the party.

"The Democrats are a bunch of cheaters and thieves that never want to do what's good for America," he wrote.

"As an example, they refuse to even consider Voter Identification. Why??? Because they want to cheat, and the Republicans should not put up with this, and many other such things, any longer!!!"

The remarks come as election policy is again becoming a contentious issue ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with voter ID requirements a perennial flash point.

Republicans argue that requiring identification to vote is a sensible safeguard that protects election integrity and boosts public confidence in results.

Democrats counter that strict ID laws can disenfranchise minority, older, and low-income voters who may lack government-issued identification.

Trump dismissed those concerns outright, portraying Democrats' resistance as a deliberate strategy rather than a policy disagreement. His post echoed a long-standing argument he has made since the 2020 election: that the system is tilted in favor of Democrats and that Republicans have been too passive in pushing back.

While Trump did not cite specific legislation or states in his post, voter ID laws vary widely across the country. Some states require photo identification, others accept nonphoto ID, and several let voters cast ballots without ID if they sign an affidavit or are verified through other means.

The debate over tightening those rules has intensified in recent years, particularly in battleground states.

Trump's message also carried a call to action for Republicans, urging them to stop tolerating what he described as ongoing abuses. 

Top Democrats have repeatedly rejected accusations of widespread voter fraud, pointing to court rulings and audits that have found no evidence of systemic cheating in recent elections.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


