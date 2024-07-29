WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Speech in Nashville Delayed by Security Lapse

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 10:49 PM EDT

The Secret Service briefly delayed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump from taking the stage at a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend due to a security lapse, the New York Post reported Monday night.

The delay was caused when two people made their way around metal detectors ahead of the 2024 Bitcoin Conference, held at the Music City Center on Saturday, according to the Post.

"It was determined that there was no protective interest with these individuals and there was never a threat to the former president," a Secret Service spokesperson told the Post.

The pair were removed from the premises for not following protocol despite being credentialed and screened, according to the report. Neither was charged for bypassing the second checkpoint inside the arena, the Post said. They did adhere to the initial screening, according to the report.

Trump gave the keynote address at the conference after the pair were found. It's unclear how long the delay was.

The conference was exactly two weeks after Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

