Trump: UK PM 'Smart' for Pushing Back on Climate 'Scam'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak drew praise from former President Donald Trump for working to roll back "climate mandates" pushed in a "scam" by clueless "climate alarmists."

"Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom has very substantially rolled back the ridiculous 'Climate Mandates' that the United States is pushing on everyone, especially itself," Trump wrote Saturday in a Truth Social post.

"I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn't going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don't have a clue."

Sunak announced this week a five-year delay of a ban on new gas and diesel cars that had been due to take effect in 2030, saying the climate change initiatives impose "unacceptable costs" on people and admitting voters will reject politicians pushing it at the ballot box.

The U.K. is "far ahead of every other country in the world," according to Sunak, who added moving too fast risked "losing the consent of the British people."

"How can it be right that British citizens are now being told to sacrifice even more than others?" he asked.

"For too many years, politicians in governments of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade-offs. Instead, they have taken the easy way out, saying we can have it all."

Unfortunately, Trump continued, the U.S. under President Joe Biden and Democrat rule is not as fortunate, permitting other parts of the world to unleash "filthy and totally untreated air" on Americans.

"In the meantime the U.S. keeps rolling merrily along, spending Trillions of Dollars trying to do that which is not doable, while at the same time breathing in the filthy and totally untreated air floating over our once great Country from China, India, Russia, and Parts Unknown," Trump continued.

"They are all building Coal Fired Plants by the hundreds each year, and Germany, which has almost destroyed itself with its ridiculous form of the Green New Hoax, has just joined in."

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Sunak for recognizing this SCAM before it was too late!" Trump wrote. "The Green New Hoax will take down the U.S., perhaps even sooner than our Open Border of Death. IT MUST BE STOPPED. MAGA!!!"

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

