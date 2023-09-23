Fox Poll Graphic Obfuscates Trump's Lead on Biden, DeSantis

Fox Business misled viewers on a poll that had former President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden, posting the graphic's numbers in a way to suggest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was performing better than Trump against the incumbent.

Trump led Biden by 2 points 48%-46% in the Fox News poll, but the on-screen graphic shown by Fox Business listed Biden's lower support first next to Trump's name, suggesting Trump was trailing the incumbent when he was actually leading.

Also, Fox, which is continually ridiculed by Trump for being pro-DeSantis, listed DeSantis versus Biden right below, showing Biden's 47% support next to DeSantis' name — ostensibly suggesting DeSantis was drawing a 3-point lead despite having mere 44% support and trailing Biden and doing worse than Trump.

The misleading graphic presentation was reported by conservative media, including The National Pulse.

The presentation came after Trump himself called out what he considers a "hostile" anti-Trump network, asking why Fox News was refusing to publish the poll that showed him leading but Biden and DeSantis.

"Why won't Fox (Fox & Friends!) show the National Poll that THEY just did," Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social. "They refuse to put it up, even after spending all of that money. SHOW THE POLL!!! If they don't show it, I'll put it up later!"

Trump has not yet posted it on his Truth Social account, but the media is noting the ultimate broadcast of the results were spun to be confusing, if not misleading, to viewers.

Notably, Fox Business' "Varney and Co." that posted the misleading poll graphic is led by host Stuart Varney, who is the co-moderator of the upcoming Republican National Committee debate on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

This all comes as Fox Corp. and News Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch, long ridiculed by the former president as being anti-Trump, has stepped down.

"Many people are saying that,'You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!'" Trump posted Friday on Truth Social. "I do not believe this is so, but while we're at it, how about getting rid of 'Democrat' Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic 'yes' votes, EVERYTHING they want.

"There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!"

The full GOP primary poll results:

Trump 60% DeSantis 13% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 11% Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 5% Former Vice President Mike Pence 3% Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina 3% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 2%

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, conservative broadcaster Larry Elder, anti-Trump former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson all received less than 1% support. There were 2% undecided.

The Fox News poll was conducted Sept. 9-12 by Democratic pollster Beacon Research and Republican pollster Shaw & Company Research among 1,012 registered voters nationwide, including 409 likely GOP primary voters. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample and plus or minus 4.5 percentage points for GOP primary voters.