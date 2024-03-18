×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | chuck schumer | benjamin netanyahu | israel | jewish | voters | democrats

Trump: Jews Who Vote Democrat 'Hate Their Religion'

By    |   Monday, 18 March 2024 09:48 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump made the claim on Monday that Democrats "hate Israel" and that any Jewish voter who supports Democrats hates their religion.

Trump was asked by his own former assistant and current talk show host Sebastian Gorka why Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "hate" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I actually think they hate Israel," Trump responded. "And the Democrat Party hates Israel." Trump suggested Schumer, who is Jewish, has become "very anti-Israel" for political reasons, citing large pro-Palestinian protests across the country amid violence in Gaza.

Last Thursday, Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish U.S. elected official, called for new elections in Israel and declared Netanyahu an obstacle to peace saying the Prime Minister had "lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel," Schumer continued, "As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7."

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed," Trump said to Gorka. "Don't forget, when you see those Palestinian marches — even I am amazed at how many people are in those marches," Mr. Trump said. "And guys like Schumer see that, and to him, it's votes. I think it's votes more than anything else, because he was always pro-Israel. He's very anti-Israel now."

In addition to having Jewish grandchildren from his daughter Ivanka's conversion to Judaism, Trump has aligned himself deeply with causes central to Israel. During his term as president, Trump relocated the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and his administration oversaw the signing of the Abraham Accords to normalize relations among countries in the Middle East.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump made the claim on Monday that Democrats "hate Israel" and that any Jewish voter who supports Democrats hates their religion.
donald trump, chuck schumer, benjamin netanyahu, israel, jewish, voters, democrats
301
2024-48-18
Monday, 18 March 2024 09:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved