Trump to Christian Group: You'll 'Make a Comeback' With Me

Former President Donald Trump appealed to an anti-abortion Christian advocacy group on Monday, making the point that if they voted for him, he would represent their interests.

"These are challenging times for our nation, and your work is crucial. We cannot afford to have anyone on the sidelines," Trump emphasized in a video message to the Danbury Institute's Life & Liberty Forum. "Now is the time for us to unite, to stand up for our shared values and freedoms. It is imperative that we do not vote Democrat."

Trump, during the roughly two-minute video, made no mention of abortion, but he did vow to protect "innocent life." He also took shots at his political opponent, President Joe Biden, and claimed that Democrats are "against religion."

"We have to defend religious liberty, free speech, innocent life, and the heritage and tradition that built America into the greatest nation in the history of the world," he added. "But now we are, as you know, a declining nation."

"I know that each of you is protecting those values every day, and I hope we'll be defending them side by side for your next four years. These are going to be your years, because you're going to make a comeback like just about no other group."