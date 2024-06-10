WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | christian | advocacy | group | video | message | abortion

Trump to Christian Group: You'll 'Make a Comeback' With Me

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 08:13 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump appealed to an anti-abortion Christian advocacy group on Monday, making the point that if they voted for him, he would represent their interests.

"These are challenging times for our nation, and your work is crucial. We cannot afford to have anyone on the sidelines," Trump emphasized in a video message to the Danbury Institute's Life & Liberty Forum. "Now is the time for us to unite, to stand up for our shared values and freedoms. It is imperative that we do not vote Democrat."

Trump, during the roughly two-minute video, made no mention of abortion, but he did vow to protect "innocent life." He also took shots at his political opponent, President Joe Biden, and claimed that Democrats are "against religion."

"We have to defend religious liberty, free speech, innocent life, and the heritage and tradition that built America into the greatest nation in the history of the world," he added. "But now we are, as you know, a declining nation."

"I know that each of you is protecting those values every day, and I hope we'll be defending them side by side for your next four years. These are going to be your years, because you're going to make a comeback like just about no other group."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump appealed to an anti-abortion Christian advocacy group on Monday, making the point that if they voted for him, he would represent their interests.
donald trump, christian, advocacy, group, video, message, abortion
213
2024-13-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 08:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved