Vance Warns Iran: Would Be 'Catastrophic Mistake' to Attack US Troops

It would be a "catastrophic mistake" for Iran to attack American troops in the wake of the trio of strikes on its top nuclear facilities, Vice President JD Vance said Sunday morning.

"We're doing everything we can to keep our people safe, and we are preparing if the Iranians retaliate," Vance told NBC's "Meet the Press." "It would be the stupidest thing in the world for them to retaliate."

He added that the "Operation Midnight Hammer" strikes met the objective of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

"This is a delicate moment," Vance said. "I don't want to pretend that it's not, but I think the Iranians, if they're smart, you'll look in the mirror and say maybe you're not so good at this war thing, and let's drop the nuclear weapons program and start to make smart decisions."

He added that it would be "suicidal" for Iran if it disrupts shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Their entire economy runs through the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "If they want to destroy their own economy and cause disruptions in the world, I think that would be their decision," he said. "But why would they do that? I don't think it makes any sense."

Vance's warnings come after a commentator on Iran's IRIB state broadcaster said that all U.S. citizens and soldiers in the region became a "legitimate threat" following the strikes.

The TV station also showed a map of American bases in the region, with the broadcaster warning President Donald Trump that "you started it, and we'll finish it."

Vance, meanwhile, said that the United States set back Iran's nuclear weapons program and that Trump remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution.

"We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it's already been built out. We want to end their nuclear program," he told show host Kristen Welker.

"We want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here."

Vance also insisted that the United States is not at war with Iran, but with its nuclear weapons program.

However, he would not confirm that the country's nuclear sites were completely destroyed, even after Trump on Saturday night said they were "completely and totally obliterated."

An Iranian Parliament member said Sunday the Fordo facility was not seriously damaged, but that has not been independently confirmed.

Vance told Welker that he would not discuss sensitive intelligence about what's been seen on the ground in Iran.

"We've seen a lot, and I feel very confident that we've substantially delayed their development of a nuclear weapon, and that was the goal of this attack," he said.

But Vance added later that the United States "destroyed the Iranian nuclear program" and set it back "substantially."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a press conference from the Pentagon, also said that "Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated."

Vance said Sunday that the United States has gotten some "indirect messages from the Iranians" after the strikes.

He also blamed the Iranians for not following Trump's lead and giving "peace a chance."

"If they're serious about it, I guarantee you the president of the United States is, too," Vance said.