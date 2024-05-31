WATCH TV LIVE

Cheers Rampant Online Over Trump Guilty Verdict

By    |   Friday, 31 May 2024 06:03 PM EDT

The left-wing outposts of social media were alight with cheers after the guilty verdict in former President Donald Trump's hush-money case came down Thursday.

A Facebook page under the heading "Feminist News" dropped a meme of Manhattan's all-Black female appellate court with the caption: "TO ALL THE FOLKS OUT THERE SAYING HE WILL GET HIS REVENGE AND WIN THE APPEAL"

"HIS APPEAL ORAL ARGUMENTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN FRONT OF THE FIRST ALL-BLACK WOMEN APPELLATE BENCH."

One meme from Occupy Democrats, which boasts a following of 10 million, posted a pic of a giggling Hillary Clinton head photoshopped onto another woman's body eating popcorn with the phrase "LOCK WHO UP???"

The memes continued from there, many of which punctuated the overt politicization of the trial, such as the one of President Joe Biden standing behind porn actor Stormy Daniels and awarding around her neck the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Another meme, one of Hillary Clinton, had her calling former President Barack Obama and saying, "Gurl ...." who then puts Obama on hold and says, "Chile! Hold up, got another call... Hello?" Upon which Biden responds with "Gurl."

Newsfront
Friday, 31 May 2024 06:03 PM
