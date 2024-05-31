WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: geraldo rivera | statement | donald trump | guilty | verdict | court | testimony

Geraldo Rivera Rips Trump Verdict

By    |   Friday, 31 May 2024 03:23 PM EDT

Geraldo Rivera, the longtime reporter who recently joined NewsNation as a correspondent, on Friday released a statement ripping the recent guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump.

Trump on Thursday was convicted by a Manhattan jury on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He denounced the verdict in a statement after leaving court and his attorney has vowed to appeal it.

Rivera, in a social media post on Friday, wrote that "Trump never had a chance in that Manhattan courtroom," which he said is a "nest of Democrats led by" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who Rivera described as "the DA elected on his pledge to take down Trump at the earliest convenience."

According to Rivera, "the former president was no match for the full weight of a hostile environment made toxic by testimony from his former fixer," Michael Cohen.

"In a way, Trump had it coming ever since he allowed Cohen earlier to take the fall on federal charges, and then refused to pay Cohen's legal fees when he was going down and then was sent to prison," Rivera continued.

He went on to call Cohen "The GLOAT, Greatest Liar of All Time, Cohen was believed hook, line and sinker by a jury obviously predisposed to nailing Trump from the get go."

Rivera also predicted that Trump conviction won't survive an appeal, and said that the former president is "not going to jail, anyway," because he's "too old," and "too rich," but he said this conviction "will vastly complicate an already troubled election campaign, and it will aggravate and divide an already riven nation."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Geraldo Rivera, the longtime reporter who recently joined NewsNation as a correspondent, on Friday released a statement ripping the recent guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump.
geraldo rivera, statement, donald trump, guilty, verdict, court, testimony, michael cohen
277
2024-23-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 03:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved