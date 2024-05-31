Geraldo Rivera Rips Trump Verdict

Geraldo Rivera, the longtime reporter who recently joined NewsNation as a correspondent, on Friday released a statement ripping the recent guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump.

Trump on Thursday was convicted by a Manhattan jury on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He denounced the verdict in a statement after leaving court and his attorney has vowed to appeal it.

Rivera, in a social media post on Friday, wrote that "Trump never had a chance in that Manhattan courtroom," which he said is a "nest of Democrats led by" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who Rivera described as "the DA elected on his pledge to take down Trump at the earliest convenience."

According to Rivera, "the former president was no match for the full weight of a hostile environment made toxic by testimony from his former fixer," Michael Cohen.

"In a way, Trump had it coming ever since he allowed Cohen earlier to take the fall on federal charges, and then refused to pay Cohen's legal fees when he was going down and then was sent to prison," Rivera continued.

He went on to call Cohen "The GLOAT, Greatest Liar of All Time, Cohen was believed hook, line and sinker by a jury obviously predisposed to nailing Trump from the get go."

Rivera also predicted that Trump conviction won't survive an appeal, and said that the former president is "not going to jail, anyway," because he's "too old," and "too rich," but he said this conviction "will vastly complicate an already troubled election campaign, and it will aggravate and divide an already riven nation."