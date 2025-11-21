Trump Admin Investing $2B in 165 Transit Projects in 45 States, D.C.

The Trump administration will invest more than $2 billion nationwide to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment .

The goal is to revitalize and construct bus-related infrastructure, the Federal Transit Administration said in a news release Thursday.

The investments include $256,000 for the Colorado Department of Transportation on behalf of Mountain Express to buy new buses to replace those that have reached the end of their useful life.

Another $100 million will go to the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Texas, to build a new compressed natural gas fueling station, upgrade a maintenance center, and replace aging diesel buses with new CNG buses.

"Transit buses provide a vital service for millions of Americans every day," FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro said in the release.

"These grants will strengthen connections between communities, boost bus safety and reliability, and enhance mobility and quality of life for passengers."

The funds will go to 165 transit projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

"Delivering new-and-improved bus infrastructure is yet another example of how America is building again under President Trump," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in the release.

"Whether it's to church, school, or work, more people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation.

"With these grants, thousands of new buses will hit the road and infrastructure will be upgraded — making public transit more efficient, affordable and safe for American families."