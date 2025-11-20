Trump's DOT to Invest $2B to Modernize US Bus Fleet

The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will distribute more than $2 billion in federal grants to 165 transit projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia in an effort to modernize the nation's fleet of buses.

The department said in a news release that funding from the Federal Transit Administration's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program and the Low or No Emission Grant Program "will help modernize America's bus infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and help people travel more efficiently and affordably."

The agency added that the grants will also create "good-paying jobs" in rural and urban communities across the country.

"Delivering new-and-improved bus infrastructure is yet another example of how America is building again under President [Donald] Trump," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in the release.

"Whether it's to church, school, or work, more people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation. With these grants, thousands of new buses will hit the road, and infrastructure will be upgraded — making public transit more efficient, affordable and safe for American families."

"Transit buses provide a vital service for millions of Americans every day," said Marc Molinaro, Federal Transit Administration administrator.

"These grants will strengthen connections between communities, boost bus safety and reliability, and enhance mobility and quality of life for passengers."

The recipients include Nassau County, New York, which will get $42 million through the Low or No Emission program to buy new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to replace older buses and to rehabilitate an operations and maintenance site.

"We are grateful to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for this grant that will allow us to operate our buses in a safer and more efficient manner and provide quality public transportation for the residents of Nassau County," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said in a statement.

"In addition, this will provide construction jobs for our building trades."

The largest grants came through the Low or No Emission program, led by the Chicago Transit Authority, which will receive about $121 million to replace older buses with new hybrid buses.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston is set to receive $100.7 million to build a compressed natural gas fueling station, upgrade a maintenance center, and replace aging diesel buses with new CNG buses.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will also receive more than $78 million through the program to replace older buses with new hybrid ones.

The Texas Department of Transportation is the largest recipient through the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, getting $36 million on behalf of 27 rural transit agencies to build an operations and maintenance center and buy new buses to replace older vehicles.

The Utah Transit Authority is getting nearly $42 million combined in grants from both programs to buy diesel and CNG buses.