Trump: Idaho Killer Should Have to Explain His Actions

President Donald Trump says Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho college students in 2022, should be forced to explain his actions.

"Bryan Kohberger, who was responsible, in Idaho, for the deaths of four wonderful young souls, has made a plea bargain deal in order to avoid the Death Penalty. These were vicious murders, with so many questions left unanswered," Trump said on Monday on Truth Social.

"While Life Imprisonment is tough, it's certainly better than receiving the Death Penalty but, before Sentencing, I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders.

"There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING. People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Kohberger in early July reached a plea agreement for the four killings, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for four consecutive life sentences.