Judge Overseeing Kohberger Case Lifts Gag Order

Thursday, 17 July 2025 04:37 PM EDT

The judge overseeing the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho college students in 2022, has lifted the sweeping gag order banning police and prosecutors from speaking about the high-profile case, reported CNN.

"At this point, I just don't think that I can justify the continuation of the nondissemination order. I think the rights of the public to information in this case is paramount given the fact that a plea has been entered in this case," Judge Steven Hippler ruled from the bench in Boise Thursday.

Hippler, though, stated that eliminating the gag order "does not convert sealed documents to unsealed documents. That process is going to take time, and I'm not talking days, I'm probably not talking weeks, for that to be accomplished."

Kohberger in early July reached a plea deal for the four killings, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for four consecutive life sentences.

