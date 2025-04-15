Trump Touts Record Low Border Crossings

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to highlight his administration's efforts to secure the border.

"Border crossings hit all time record low in March!" Trump wrote.

Border Patrol data shows that around 7,189 southwest border crossings were recorded last month, a dramatic drop compared to the monthly average of 155,000 from the previous four years, the White House said.

Daily southwest border apprehensions have also fallen to around 230 per day, a 95% drop from under the Biden administration, which saw numbers of 5,100 per day, the White House said.