Trump, Netanyahu Clash in Fiery Call on Qatar Strike

President Donald Trump clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a heated phone call after Israel launched a surprise strike on Hamas political leaders in Qatar, blindsiding Washington and angering a key U.S. ally mediating Gaza ceasefire talks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump expressed frustration Tuesday during a tense call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after learning that Israel had struck Hamas representatives in Doha without advance notice, according to senior U.S. officials.

Trump told Netanyahu the move was unwise and said he was angered that the United States learned of the attack from the Pentagon as it was happening, rather than from Israel. The strike hit the territory of Qatar, a U.S. ally that has been central to negotiations aimed at halting the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu defended his decision, telling Trump he had only a brief opportunity to act and chose to seize it. Hours later, Hamas claimed its top leaders in Doha survived, though six lower-level representatives were killed.

A follow-up call between the two leaders was more cordial, officials said, with Trump inquiring whether the mission had succeeded. Netanyahu acknowledged he was unsure.

The strike dealt a blow to U.S.-led ceasefire efforts, prompting Hamas to suspend talks and enraging Qatari officials. The Gulf monarchy has played a crucial role in mediating between Israel and Hamas.

Trump has worked to strengthen ties with Qatar, which last year pledged a $400 million luxury aircraft for use as Air Force One and announced plans for a Trump-branded golf resort.

"This clearly undermines Trump’s peace agenda," said Mona Yacoubian, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She added that Trump’s "erratic approach" in the region had opened the door for unilateral actions by other players.

Netanyahu, however, signaled his intent to continue targeting Hamas leaders abroad. "I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists: You either expel them, or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will," he declared in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump has publicly backed Israel’s campaign to defeat Hamas while pressing for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. His aides say he views an end to the Gaza war as central to his second-term agenda, even as he also seeks to demonstrate unwavering support for Israel.

The friction between Trump and Netanyahu is not new.

In June, Netanyahu launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites just hours after alerting Trump, disrupting U.S.-led talks with Tehran. Trump ultimately joined the offensive, later calling the damage inflicted "spectacular."

In May, however, Netanyahu was caught off guard when Trump unilaterally ended a U.S. air campaign against Yemen’s Houthis without requiring the group to halt attacks on Israel.

Despite the recurring tensions, Netanyahu on Wednesday praised Trump at a ceremony in Bat Yam, where a seaside walkway was named in the president’s honor. "The best friend Israel has ever had in the White House," Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said his country would remain engaged in mediation efforts.