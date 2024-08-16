WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Names Leaders to 'Day One' Transition Team

Friday, 16 August 2024 10:34 AM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday announced the formation of Trump Vance 2025 Transition Inc., which he said will ensure that his administration would be ready to "govern effectively on Day One."

The transition team, which will be co-chaired by Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick, will be in place to steer personnel efforts and policy before a potential Trump return to the White House, according to a statement from Trump's campaign.

McMahon led the U.S. Small Business Administration during Trump's presidential administration, while Lutnick is the chair and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, one of the world's leading financial services firms.

Lutnick was the host of a fundraiser at his home in the Hamptons this month for Trump, during which $15 million was raised, Bloomberg reported.

McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., in recent years has led America First Policy Institute, the pro-Trump think tank.

The entity is a 501(c)(4) organization, which according to the IRS must be operated exclusively to promote social welfare, and is not organized for profit.

Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will serve as an honorary chair along with Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

"The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again is a forward-looking agenda that will deliver safety, prosperity, and freedom for the American people. My administration will deliver on these bold promises," Trump said. "We will restore strength, competence, and common sense to the Oval Office. I have absolute confidence the Trump-Vance Administration will be ready to govern effectively on Day One."

Donald Trump Jr. has been speaking out about his wish to help determine who could serve in his father's second administration, commenting during last month's Republican National Convention that he wants to have "veto power" over any picks that he does not trust, The Hill reported.

Presidential campaigns name transition teams before Election Day as standard procedure to lay the groundwork for taking office, should they win the election.

