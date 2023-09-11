×
donald trump | 2024 primary | prison | indictment | dean obeidallah | tommy christopher

MSNBC Columnist: Trump 'Must Die in Prison'

By    |   Monday, 11 September 2023 08:39 PM EDT

The left's rhetoric against former President Donald Trump continues to escalate.

Dean Obeidallah, a SiriusXM radio host and columnist for MSNBC, insisted Friday that Trump "must die in prison" to set an example for the public and protect democracy.

He made the comments after his guest, Mediaite reporter Tommy Christopher, brought up the alleged double standard of nobody taking issue with Nikki Haley making controversial insinuations about Biden.

Haley, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, had suggested in a July interview with Fox News that the 80-year-old Biden, because of his old age, could die in office.

In response, Christopher queried how conservatives would react if Biden said Trump could die in prison if he potentially goes to jail for one or more of his indictments.

But Obeidallah went a step further – contending that Trump "must" die in prison.

"I think Donald Trump must die in prison because – I don't care if he was 45 years old. You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole," Obeidallah told Christopher, "I don't care who it is."

Obeidallah said he was so impassioned about the prospects of a life sentence for Trump because it would send a message to the public that you cannot "chip away" at the "democratic republic" of the United States.

He has subsequently insisted that he was not calling for Trump to be murdered but for there to be such a lengthy prison sentence that he passes of natural causes.

Over the weekend, Obeidallah touted on X a Mediaite article reporting on the matter that referred to him as a "liberal host."

"BTW [By the way,] I'm the 'liberal host' cited in the article," Obeidallah said before typing a smiley face emoji.

The harsh statement by Obeidallah comes in the wake of growing fears surrounding Trump's health and safety heading into the 2024 election.

In an interview last month, Trump was asked if he was worried 'they're going to try and kill you?'

"They're savage animals; they're people that are sick," Trump responded.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
346
2023-39-11
Monday, 11 September 2023 08:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

