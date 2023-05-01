×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donad trump | joe tacopina | e. jean carroll | rape | civil

Donald Trump Seeks Mistrial in Rape Accuser Carroll's Civil Case

Donald Trump Seeks Mistrial in Rape Accuser Carroll's Civil Case
Joe Tacopina, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on Thursday. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Monday, 01 May 2023 08:02 AM EDT

Donald Trump's lawyer has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing the former president of rape and defamation.

In a letter filed early Monday in Manhattan federal court, Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina cited several alleged errors by the judge, including that he mischaracterized the evidence in Carroll's favor and interfered with his ability to defend Trump.

Tacopina said he should have been allowed to question Carroll about why she did not seek security camera footage of the alleged rape, and that the judge impeded his ability to question her on why she did not go to the police.

Trump has consistently maintained that the alleged rape never happened.

Lawyers for Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trial is expected to resume later Monday.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump's lawyer has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing the former president of rape and defamation.
donad trump, joe tacopina, e. jean carroll, rape, civil
135
2023-02-01
Monday, 01 May 2023 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved