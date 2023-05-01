Donald Trump Seeks Mistrial in Rape Accuser Carroll's Civil Case

Donald Trump's lawyer has requested a mistrial in a civil case where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing the former president of rape and defamation.

In a letter filed early Monday in Manhattan federal court, Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina cited several alleged errors by the judge, including that he mischaracterized the evidence in Carroll's favor and interfered with his ability to defend Trump.

Tacopina said he should have been allowed to question Carroll about why she did not seek security camera footage of the alleged rape, and that the judge impeded his ability to question her on why she did not go to the police.

Trump has consistently maintained that the alleged rape never happened.

Lawyers for Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trial is expected to resume later Monday.