GOP Rep. Bacon Backs Petition for Sanctions on Russia

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is supporting an effort to force a House vote on sanctions against Russia, saying he and other GOP lawmakers are prepared to pursue a discharge petition if the chamber's leaders do not bring the bill to the floor.

Bacon told The Hill that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., plans to begin gathering signatures as early as next week on a petition tied to Fitzpatrick's Peace Through Strength Against Russia Act of 2025.

Bacon said he will support the effort.

"Well, it's going to be Fitzpatrick doing it, but I'm gonna support it, and so he should probably speak on it, but that's our plan — was to put this as a discharge. It's going to take a little while to get 218 signatures," Bacon said.

A discharge petition requires 218 signatures to force a bill to the House floor, a rarely successful maneuver because it requires members to bypass party leadership.

Fitzpatrick introduced the legislation in December alongside House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and other lawmakers.

The bill would "impose sanctions and other measures with respect to the Russian Federation if the Government of the Russian Federation refuses to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine, violates any such agreement, or initiates another military invasion of Ukraine, and for other purposes."

The proposal would sanction senior Russian officials, "sever Russia's access to the global financial system," and impose penalties tied to alleged war crimes.

Bacon acknowledged he has been in touch with senior GOP leaders and the White House, saying there may be openness to bringing the bill to the floor without resorting to a petition.

"I found the president says the right things at times and backs off. So I'm more inclined to keep the pressure on. But it was good to hear yesterday that there was a willingness to consider just putting this on the floor without a discharge," Bacon said.

Bacon also argued that President Donald Trump has been "trying to act like a neutral referee in a boxing match" in the Russia-Ukraine war, adding, "I'd love to hear him have more moral clarity on this fight."

Bacon, who is not seeking reelection in November, has repeatedly broken with Trump on key issues.

Earlier this week, he became the first Republican to co-sponsor legislation that would give Congress authority to block presidential pardons.

He has also split with Trump over continued U.S. aid to Ukraine, and was one of six House Republicans who voted to repeal the president's tariffs on Canada — moves that have drawn criticism from Trump, who has questioned Bacon's loyalty within the GOP.