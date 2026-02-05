WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: scott bessent | jared kushner | russia | sanctions | ukraine

Bessent: Further Russian Sanctions Depend on Peace Talks

Thursday, 05 February 2026 06:08 PM EST

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said further U.S. sanctions against Russia depend on talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine.

Bessent, who participated in talks with Russian officials and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and White House adviser Jared Kushner in Miami on Saturday, said he would consider new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet – a step Trump has not taken since returning to office.

"I will take it under consideration. We will see where the peace talks go," Bessent said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

He said the Trump administration's U.S. sanctions against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil had helped bring Russia to the negotiating table in the peace talks.

Asked what role Kushner was taking in the peace talks, Bessent said that he believed President Donald Trump's son-in-law was acting as a special envoy and an interlocutor.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said the involvement of Trump family members without official positions could raise conflicts of interest.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


