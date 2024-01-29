×
Justice Dept. Subpoenas House for Docs in Probe of Dem

By    |   Monday, 29 January 2024 10:16 PM EST

The Department of Justice issued a subpoena to the House of Representatives on Monday, requesting documents for an investigation into a chamber Democrat's alleged misuse of funds, multiple news outlets reported.

The Democrat was not named. The DOJ is investigating allegations that the lawmaker misused funds for a security vendor, according to the reports.

The subpoena was delivered to the House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland.

"This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice," House reading clerk Susan Cole announced on the House floor Monday.

Punchbowl News was the first to report the DOJ probe.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 29 January 2024 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

